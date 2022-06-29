106-Strengthening Families & Communities Forum-Stephanie Mann

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Stephanie Mann, a lifelong community crime and violence prevention advocate brings her understanding about the nature and causes of family breakdown and what we can do about it.
Resources;
https://safekidsnow.com
Empowerment Parenting:How to raise resilient children who become happy, self-reliant adults: https://safekidsnow.com/books/
https://safekidsnow.com/2022/05/09/understanding-spiritual-sex/
Groomed video: https://youtu.be/a0rYex0Hlo8