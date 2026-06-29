The Scorpions Just CALLED All To CROSS The Rubicon

This educational video explores your spiritual essence, how it relates to your life on Earth, and offers insight into understanding and healing the dual-spirit nature that exists within us all. Props are used throughout the video as visual aids to illustrate and represent the concepts being discussed. Additional external images and video clips feature real life examples that serve as symbolic representations of the topics covered. All content presented is strictly for educational purposes only. All claims are backed and proven by the Word of The Lord God.

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Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos

Jonathan's Youtube #1 - https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos

Jonathan's Youtube #2 - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJonathankleck/videos

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To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/