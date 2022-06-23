Airbus A380 uses no liquid Fuel = FREE ENERGY

Source : JoneS SenoJ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZLlbkWjLVg

Bitchute channel : https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=jones%20senoj&kind=video



This video still stands up today...there was never any liquid Jet A fuel sloshing about in those wings...there never has been and never will be !... the Jet Engine is an Engineering Marvel that just like in Nature when hot meets cold....tornadoes and storms are created....The jet engine re creates this power.....you can stand behind them and not get your face burnt off ....*being a plumber and dealing with water cylinders, I watched one being built at Gledhill in UK, the welded the cylinder then air tested and then filled with water, I asked him why use the water ? it adds extra stress on the welds and sure enough he got a small weep on his!, Bombardier don't liquid test the wings ! please leave me link to videos of such test ? "Hydrostatic testing of wings" I have sat here for what seems like an eternity waiting for a proper response from the Airline Industry. nothing.