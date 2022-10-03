03/10/22 WengeQiXiong Explains the NFSC’s Rescue Operation to a Foreign Reporter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/10/22 WenGeQiXiong explains the New Federal State of China’s rescue operation to a foreign reporter. We provide free shuttle buses from Lviv in Ukraine to Krakow in Poland. We also offer free flights to refugees, including Chinese, Ukrainians, or any foreign national who needs help.