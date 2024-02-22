How Does Politics Influence The Gold Market?

Gold & Politics EXPLAINED! → Grab your FREE Goldco investor's kit 👉 https://geni.us/GoldcoKit and get up to $10,000 in FREE SILVER when you open a gold IRA with them (for US residents only).

Goldco FULL review: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/goldco-review-is-goldco-legit/

Top 3 list of the best Gold IRA companies:

1) Goldco - https://geni.us/GoldcoKit (our #1 choice, minimum $25,000)

2) Augusta - https://geni.us/FreeGoldGuide (minimum $50,000)

3) Birch - https://geni.us/BirchGoldIRA (for smaller investors, minimum $10,000 only)

---

Wars have been fought over it. Civilizations have come and gone depending on their access to this precious metal.

And until 1971, when President Nixon took the US off the gold standard, all the world’s currencies were backed by it.

Not surprisingly, the US dollar, which had been declining steadily since the end of World War II, dropped sharply soon after the US left the gold standard.

But what does this have to do with the price of gold in the future? Wouldn’t less demand by governments lead to lower prices? Not necessarily.

---

Full article: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/will-gold-price-go-up-forever/

---

Disclaimer & Disclosure statements:

Gold & Silver Central is for informational and educational purposes only and does not offer any personal financial advice. Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and always consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions.

We are also viewer-supported and may be compensated from the links above (at no additional cost to you). Click here to learn more: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/affiliate-disclosure/