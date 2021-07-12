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Breaking: DNC Announces Plan to Surveil & Censor All Americans’ Private Text Messages, Reports Politico
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381 views • July 12, 2021
In a bombshell revelation, buried in the middle of a Politico article, the DNC and other Biden-allied groups want to “engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers” to refute private conversations if they question the establishment’s vaccine narrative. Read this article: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-dnc-announces-plan-to-surveil-censor-all-americans-private-text-messages-reports-politico/
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