X22 Report - Ep 3118b - [DS] Change Of Batter, Charlie Monitors & Protects Election, Cyber Attack Attempts
X22 Report
 The [DS] is now preparing the change of batter. They know Biden is a liability and they need to get the people back on their side, they will remove Biden and push [KH] into acting President and then [MO] will the candidate to take over Biden's nominee. Trump and the patriots planned on this. The elections will be monitored this time around so the [DS] cannot cheat. The [DS] will push a cyber attack.

