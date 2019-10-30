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What Happens When You Eat Broccoli Everyday! Dr Michael Greger
Health Tips
Health Tips
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166 views • October 30, 2019
What happens to the body when you eat 1 head/stalk of broccoli a day? Why is broccoli so healthy for us? What effect does broccoli have on our body and DNA? What happened when participants of a study were given broccoli everyday? Keep listening as Dr Michael Greger answers these questions.....

If you want to add translations just click the gear icon and go to Subtitles/CC then go to Add Subtitles or CC

Studies;
Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Activities of Broccoli Florets in LPS-stimulated RAW 264.7 Cells
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...

Attenuation of Carcinogenesis and the Mechanism Underlying by the Influence of Indole-3-carbinol and Its Metabolite 3,3'-Diindolylmethane: A Therapeutic Marvel.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2...

Indole-3-carbinol is a negative regulator of estrogen.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1...

Potential health benefits of broccoli- a chemico-biological overview.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1...

DNA damage and repair activity after broccoli intake in young healthy smokers.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2...

Dr Greger's YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/Nutritio...

Dr Greger’s website
http://nutritionfacts.org/

DR GREGER'S NEW BOOK- HOW NOT TO DIE COOKBOOK
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Die-Co...

DR GREGER'S BOOK - HOW NOT TO DIE
http://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Die-Dis...

http://nutritionfacts.org/book/

This is for educational purposes only and no copyright infringement is intended.

Other authors I recommend are;
Dr Garth Davis
Dr Alan Goldhamer
Dr Michael Greger
Dr John McDougall
Dr T. Colin Campbell
Dr Michael Klaper
Dr Milton Mills
Dr Neal Barnard
Dr Caldwell Esselstyn
Dr Doug Graham
Dr Herbert Shelton
Dr T C Fry
Arnold Ehret
Loren Lockman
David Klein
Norman Walker
Don Bennett
Dr. Robert Morse
Jay Kordich
Max and Charlotte Gerson
Paul Bragg
Dr Steve Blake

People Who Have Inspired Me;
Dan McDonald Life Regenerator
Freelee the Banana Girl
Fullyraw Kristina
Lou Corona
Chris Wark
Keywords
healthfoodbroccoli
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