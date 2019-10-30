What Happens When You Eat Broccoli Everyday! Dr Michael Greger

What happens to the body when you eat 1 head/stalk of broccoli a day? Why is broccoli so healthy for us? What effect does broccoli have on our body and DNA? What happened when participants of a study were given broccoli everyday? Keep listening as Dr Michael Greger answers these questions.....If you want to add translations just click the gear icon and go to Subtitles/CC then go to Add Subtitles or CCStudies;Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Activities of Broccoli Florets in LPS-stimulated RAW 264.7 CellsAttenuation of Carcinogenesis and the Mechanism Underlying by the Influence of Indole-3-carbinol and Its Metabolite 3,3'-Diindolylmethane: A Therapeutic Marvel.Indole-3-carbinol is a negative regulator of estrogen.Potential health benefits of broccoli- a chemico-biological overview.DNA damage and repair activity after broccoli intake in young healthy smokers.Dr Greger's YouTube ChannelDr Greger’s websiteDR GREGER'S NEW BOOK- HOW NOT TO DIE COOKBOOKDR GREGER'S BOOK - HOW NOT TO DIEThis is for educational purposes only and no copyright infringement is intended.Other authors I recommend are;Dr Garth DavisDr Alan GoldhamerDr Michael GregerDr John McDougallDr T. Colin CampbellDr Michael KlaperDr Milton MillsDr Neal BarnardDr Caldwell EsselstynDr Doug GrahamDr Herbert SheltonDr T C FryArnold EhretLoren LockmanDavid KleinNorman WalkerDon BennettDr. Robert MorseJay KordichMax and Charlotte GersonPaul BraggDr Steve BlakePeople Who Have Inspired Me;Dan McDonald Life RegeneratorFreelee the Banana GirlFullyraw KristinaLou CoronaChris Wark