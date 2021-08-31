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Critical Thinking with Dr Larry
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204 views • August 31, 2021
In this video you will hear what these Doctor's have to say about the Covid 19 injections regarding Bioweapons. You will also hear about their first hand experience of the side effects of these injections in their patients.
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