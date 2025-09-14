BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 18: God's Guidance & Provision
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

Three million people camping in the wilderness requires four million pounds of food, eleven million gallons of water, and eight million pounds of firewood on a daily basis. Additionally, the enormous campground would cover 750 square miles.

To bring in that much food, water and firewood would require a freight train more than 1,800 miles long. This was not a one-time occurrence, but a 40-year operation sustained by God.

Lucifer created strife and unbelief among the Hebrews and they dreamt of the food they had in Egypt as slaves. As a result, God delivered manna for breakfast and quail in the evening.

The discontent continued until an army of Amalekites showed up to fight and the Israelites fought as a people group for the first time, learning they will always win with God on their side. Moses set up a judicial system and Jethro helped refine it, preparing the Hebrews to receive spiritual laws unlike anything on earth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1806.pdf


RLJ-1806 -- MAY 2, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
egyptexodusmosespharaohsinai desert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy