BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EMF Protection Devices Tested via Live Blood Analysis For Pets & Farm Animals | Dr. Marlene Siegel & Essential Energy Solutions
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
72 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • 7 months ago

This episode features Dr. Marlene Siegel, an integrative veterinarian, who discusses the growing presence of toxins in our environment and the potential need for alternative solutions to support holistic health.

Taking a Closer Look: Live Blood Analysis

Dr. Siegel utilizes live blood analysis to demonstrate a phenomenon called rouleaux formation in pets (dogs, cats, and horses) – clumping of red blood cells – which impacts our health negatively.

Alternative Solutions: Essential Energy's LightTowers

Dr. Siegel explores the use of LightTowers as an essential solution. LightTowers are energy plates based on the science of photonic energy therapy. They are embedded with resonant harmonics of light, designed to:

Neutralize Artificial EMFs: LightTowers neutralize the effects of artificial electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in the environment.

Support Cellular Health: The resonant light frequencies emitted by LightTowers benefit cellular health by providing light to the mitochondria (the cell's powerhouses) restoring optimal health.

Live Blood Analysis as Evidence:

Dr. Siegel showcases live blood analysis to demonstrate the impact of LightTowers and other alternative solutions. The analysis shows a change in blood composition from rouleaux formation to healthier, separated red blood cells. Essential Energy's LightTowers have been tested and proven to mitigate EMF toxicity at the cellular level, leading to restoration of natural vitality and optimal health.

Empowering Your Choices:

If you're interested in exploring essential solutions like LightTowers, visit www.essentialenergy.us to learn more.

P.S. The LightTowers are designed for all living beings; people, plants, pets and even the soil!

Keywords
alternative medicineemf protectiontoxinsenergylightdetoxholistic healthnatural healingelectromagnetic fieldsintegrative medicineenergy medicinelive blood analysisvitalityelectromagnetic hypersensitivityelectromagnetic pollutionharmonicsred blood cellsfrequency medicineoptimal healthphotonicselectro-sensitivemitochondrial healthemf protection for petsrouleaux formation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy