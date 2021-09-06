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KFOR Oklahoma Dr. McElyea Gunshot Victims & Ivermectin Horses LIE Deception NHS Sequoyah Statement
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102 views • September 06, 2021
KFOR Oklahoma Dr. McElyea Gunshot Victims & Ivermectin Horses LIE Deception NHS Sequoyah Statement
KLIM.newsKLIM.news
https://rumble.com/vm4z7x-breaking-oklahoma-hospitals-expose-ivermectin-poisoning-hoax.html
KFOR Oklahoma's News 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUF08pyDlPk
https://nhssequoyah.com/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rolling-stone-horse-dewormer-hit-piece-debunked-after-hospital-says-no-ivermectin
https://twitter.com/DavidBCollum/status/1434000326231830529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://archive.is/oC2dA
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/gunshot-victims-horse-dewormer-ivermectin-oklahoma-hospitals-covid-1220608/
https://twitter.com/RollingStone/status/1433922442850930696
KLIM.newsKLIM.news
https://rumble.com/vm4z7x-breaking-oklahoma-hospitals-expose-ivermectin-poisoning-hoax.html
KFOR Oklahoma's News 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUF08pyDlPk
https://nhssequoyah.com/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rolling-stone-horse-dewormer-hit-piece-debunked-after-hospital-says-no-ivermectin
https://twitter.com/DavidBCollum/status/1434000326231830529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://archive.is/oC2dA
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/gunshot-victims-horse-dewormer-ivermectin-oklahoma-hospitals-covid-1220608/
https://twitter.com/RollingStone/status/1433922442850930696
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