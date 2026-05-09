DM Belousov greets parade formations of Special Military Operation participants - clip 2

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Defense Minister Belousov greets parade formations of Special Military Operation participants, Korean People's Army, Combined Arms Academy, and Air Force Academy, as well as parade formations of Higher Naval Engineering School, Peter the Great Academy of Strategic Missile Forces, and Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School
More than 1,000 SMO participants are in the parade today