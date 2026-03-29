Georgiana Lobonț & her friends

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GeorgianaLobonț was born on 9 April 1994 in Gherla, Cluj County. She began singing at the age of 4 and first performed in the children's competition "Tip Top Mini Top". She graduated from the folk art school "Tudor Jarda" in Cluj-Napoca with a focus on folk singing. In 2016, she also completed a law degree at Babeș-Bolyai University. Georgiana made her official debut in 2005 in the television show "Tezaur Folcloric"