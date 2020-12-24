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Bible Prophecy 2020 -2021 Is war in the near future?
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51 views • December 24, 2020
Rumors of war are in the air. Is the USA on the verge of war with China and/or Iran in the near future. Could it even turn nuclear? Are the communists finally going to take over? Today we will both review material learned from previous episodes and consult the word of the living God as to what we should expect next. Previous episode:
https://rumble.com/vc401d-astrology-outer-space-and-biblical-prophecy..html
https://rumble.com/vc401d-astrology-outer-space-and-biblical-prophecy..html
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