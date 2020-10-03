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Firefighters of California Wildfires Becoming Mercury Toxic
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20 views • October 03, 2020
Here I report on an article from the San Francisco Chronicle stating that firefighters battling fires for three weeks had high levels of mercury in their blood. Currently, firefighters of Northern California have been battling the fires that have destroyed 4 million acres for months. Many are likely mercury toxic. I describe in the video the early symptoms of mercury toxicity.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/320563#symptoms
https://time.com/5357188/australia-firefighters-california-wildfires/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/320563#symptoms
https://time.com/5357188/australia-firefighters-california-wildfires/
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