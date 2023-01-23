E9 of The Jim Gale Show: Building a Pocket of Light with Roman Zarudyanskiy

In this episode, guest Roman “Rome” Zarudyanskiy, a freedom warrior and healer, shares the journey of his early trauma-based life to becoming the mentor he now is to high achieving athletes, entrepreneurs, business people and others.

Many of these successful people are “broken” inside, driven by emotional wounds, much like Rome was, wanting to show people they are good enough. Rome was exposed to violence and drugs at a young age, and later had a spiritual experience that woke him up.

Using a combination of NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming), hypnosis, breathwork, plant medicine, and other tools, he helps clients one-on-one and through retreats heal reactivity. Or, as he says, he helps them “take back their castle” and become empowered by not underreacting or overreacting.

He has a system of helping correct the nervous system, as highlighted in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=zBS3_caNNfw&feature=youtu.be

He is especially passionate about helping men become warriors, claiming so many have been “feminized.”

Like co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt, Rome sees permaculture as a way to stay free. He is also aligned with the high vibration energy principles Jim and Matthew so often talk about, with Rome seeing his mission as building “a pocket of light.”

About Rome Zarudynanskiy

Founder of The Wellness Dojo; Holistic wellness and high performance life coaching for athletes, entrepreneurs, organizations, and kids.

Rome’s work focuses on connecting the physical, mental and emotional aspects of your life into a positive framework to provide healing and stability.

He is a polymath freedom warrior, teacher, mentor, healer, Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, author, and entrepreneur, who has owned several businesses.

Rome currently runs retreats and works with private clients out of his mountain retreat in Wyoming.

Follow Rome:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/romeza/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/romeza

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roman-zarudyanskiy-aa330312/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=zBS3_caNNfw&feature=youtu.be





Food Forest Abundance:





Website: https://foodforestabundance.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoodForestAbundance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodforestabundance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFAbundance

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/food-forest-abundance/

The Jim Gale Show Podcast: https://linktr.ee/jimgaleshow

Produced by: https://socialchameleon.us