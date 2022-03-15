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Ukrainian Azov regiment strike a Russian tank in Mariupol
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151 views • March 15, 2022
The Telegraph.
Footage shows Ukrainian soldiers firing at Russian forces in Mariupol.
It was released by the Ukrainian National Guard's Azov regiment.
Read the full story here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/03/14/russia-ukraine-war-latest-news-putin-refugees-zelensky/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lqsYE8IZ3g
Footage shows Ukrainian soldiers firing at Russian forces in Mariupol.
It was released by the Ukrainian National Guard's Azov regiment.
Read the full story here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/03/14/russia-ukraine-war-latest-news-putin-refugees-zelensky/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lqsYE8IZ3g
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