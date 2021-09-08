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'COME STAND FOR YOUR FREEDOM' Nebraskans take a stand against medical tyranny
LifeSiteNews
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100 views • September 08, 2021
The battle lines have been drawn in the state of Nebraska, where citizens are uniting to fight against vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions. A major rally is scheduled on September 18th in the Capitol city of Lincoln and event organizer Allie French joins Jim Hale in an inspiring talk about why ordinary citizens must fight back before losing our God-given rights for good.

Nebraskans Against Government Overreach: https://nago.group/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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