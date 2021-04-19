Radical Truth #29 - Make Churches Full Again (BANNED ON YOUTUBE)

What’s the REAL reason for the lockdowns? Are we experiencing the worst disease in the history of the world or the greatest hoax in the history of the world? Either way, we need to ‘Make Churches Full Again,’ and this episode will let you know why.

Watch the follow-up episode called, "Keep Churches Full" (Ep. 31) here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rloc3Ig9gkWc/

Three previous episodes mentioned in this one:

Ep. 6 - COVID-19: Government, Gray State, and God - Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KVlW8s98oMS7/

Ep. 7 - COVID-19: Government, Gray State, and God - Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8AV2eY6WNu3z/

Ep. 8 - COVID-19: Government, Gray State, and God - Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uyc6Fs85CPe4/

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