PART 3: GORILLA TEA ON THE MOVE. MAKING IT WORK

I've taken out the collapsible bucket although o still think it's a good idea to have a couple but go bags are only so big and I wanted to create something that won't mess up your boogie. Who needs a system if it just holds you back or is so cumbersome you can't realistically keep it with you. This covers all that and can be do e in a hole in the ground. Low tech fertilizer + biology that will lead to less visits, higher yields, higher stress/pest resistance. This you can incorporate into your worst case scenario... And that's pretty rare actually so... Here it is y'all. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.