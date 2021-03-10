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Biding-his-time: Press continues to shield Biden from scrutiny
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80 views • March 10, 2021
Handlers for Joe Biden have refused to allow the president to answer questions from the travelling press core as criticism intensifies over why he has not held a solo press conference despite being almost seven weeks into his presidency.
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