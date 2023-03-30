Create New Account
Capturing cow burps 🐄
Roobs Flyers
Just when you thought the climate hysteria couldn't get any more ridiculous... 🤡

"Agriculture giant Cargill will start selling methane-absorbing wearable devices for cows, putting its support behind an experimental technology that could help the industry cut greenhouse gas emissions."

The plandemic seems to have emboldened the intellectually challenged to express their stupidity with zero shame, almost as a badge of honour! It's both tragic and hilarious at the same time.

