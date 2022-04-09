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The Patriot Hour: The Satanic Laptop From Hell Returns! [29.03.2022]
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21 views • April 09, 2022
Some of my videos shared from Mike - The Patriot Hour (32 matches):
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20the%20patriot%20hour%20&;kind=video&sort=new
Welcome To The Patriot Hour. As We come back full circle to the Laptop from Hell.
The Patriot Hour
Published March 29, 2022
2,049 Views
https://rumble.com/vyzd3v-the-laptop-from-hell-returns.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20the%20patriot%20hour%20&;kind=video&sort=new
Welcome To The Patriot Hour. As We come back full circle to the Laptop from Hell.
The Patriot Hour
Published March 29, 2022
2,049 Views
https://rumble.com/vyzd3v-the-laptop-from-hell-returns.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
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