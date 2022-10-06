Create New Account
The Peace of Exercised Righteousness
How may of us have had moments or even long periods of time where we wanted to just give up, especially under all that we see around us these days?

Remember that it was foretold that "they" expect to "wear out the saints" (Daniel 7:25), but our loving Father has other plans.  Yet we must work along with Him in those plans and exercise our part in growing His coming government built on love that will again be founded on a TRUE world order, Alleluiah?

Anyone wishing to help us, feel free to contact us at this email address, as the time is running short, and recently so are our resources.  Thank you!

Or our mailing address:
Biblical Correctness Ministries
P.O. Box 26
New Kensington, Pennsylvania [15068]

Blessings to all whose hands are not slack, and they faint not in our time of wrath, but are true servants of a great King of kings, very soon to come!

