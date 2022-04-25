【G-Times News】Beijing Lockdown About to Start

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On April 23rd in a livestream, Miles Guo confirmed that Beijing would be locked down any time soon according to his intelligence as part of the pre-planned stress test nationwide, which is CCP’s ultimate solution to the imminent economic collapse in the communist China and to cover up the expected upcoming vaccine disaster.