THE WUHAN LAB LEAK GIVES COVID-19 IT'S ONLY LEGITIMACY AS ALL THE SCIENCE IS AGAINST IT...

The Prince-Of-The-Air has us all, Demon-Rats and Trump Patriots alike Right Where He Wants Us. Focusing on everything except "God's" Words to Instruct Us. As long as that is the case you'll continue shaking your heads and wonder why God lets the madness of stolen elections and fake mandemics continue. "His Arms Are Not So Far Away That He Can't Help Us, His Ears Are Not So Far Away That He Can't Hear Us, But Our Sins Has Separated Us From Him and He Will Not Hear Us". It's not your fault is the fault of the Christian leaders (jesus) who have done away with His Eternal Laws, and the rabbi's who have exchanged the worship of God for their Demon-Rat god The Baal Shem Tov, lord and master of all jewish sects today...