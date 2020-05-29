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The David Knight Show (29May20 Full Show)
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41 views • May 29, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:26 Day 74 of America Held Hostage, Great Depression era unemployment & GOP Senators push bringing in MORE FOREIGN WORKERS, Walmart selling USED clothing
— 00:14:00 Trump’s Exec Order on free speech & social media — will it work, will it withstand legal challenges?
— 00:31:04 Trump isn’t using his GREATEST power to fix social media
— 00:36:33 What’s in Trump’s Exec Order? Will it withstand legal challenges?
— 01:08:49 The Achilles Heel of Trump’s Executive Order
— 01:13:16 Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, how COVID lockdowns are like the 55mph national speed limit and the Gesundheitfuhrers — “Health Nazis”
— 01:33:15 Who will China attack first? It’s making aggressive moves against India, Taiwan, Hong Kong & in the South China Sea
— 01:37:40 Minneapolis Mayor is stoking the fires of a Race War
— 01:47:04 Richard Reeves on how to take back your freedom by getting control of GOP at the local level
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:26 Day 74 of America Held Hostage, Great Depression era unemployment & GOP Senators push bringing in MORE FOREIGN WORKERS, Walmart selling USED clothing
— 00:14:00 Trump’s Exec Order on free speech & social media — will it work, will it withstand legal challenges?
— 00:31:04 Trump isn’t using his GREATEST power to fix social media
— 00:36:33 What’s in Trump’s Exec Order? Will it withstand legal challenges?
— 01:08:49 The Achilles Heel of Trump’s Executive Order
— 01:13:16 Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, how COVID lockdowns are like the 55mph national speed limit and the Gesundheitfuhrers — “Health Nazis”
— 01:33:15 Who will China attack first? It’s making aggressive moves against India, Taiwan, Hong Kong & in the South China Sea
— 01:37:40 Minneapolis Mayor is stoking the fires of a Race War
— 01:47:04 Richard Reeves on how to take back your freedom by getting control of GOP at the local level
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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