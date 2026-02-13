They're Watching

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Stop The Government From Spying On You, Explained By A Digital Privacy Expert
* Technology stole your privacy, and with it your freedom.
* Yannik Schrade is a German computer scientist, entrepreneur and CEO & Co-Founder of Arcium.
* He has a plan to get it back.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 13 February 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-yannick-schrade-021326