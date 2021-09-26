HOSPITALS covering up the TRUTH - FORCED VACCINATION - Here's a good lesson for the SHEEP

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https://alumnius.net/the_university_of_wi-812-27#id5fe2c6c582ccfe136d8b4567
- We have her Email and Home Address plus where she works. Her YouTube channel is:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQQQLM4Epu0SEdDKMpjLTQ
- Hospitals are covering up the TRUTH of what's really going on.
- Here's a lesson the sheep should follow
- Canadian doctor says the Unvaccinated are Ignorant and don't Deserve our Care
- She's 13 years old and her Heart Stopped
- Arrested for Buying a coffee
Mirrored - wil paranormal