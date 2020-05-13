Communist Infiltration: Reeducation Camps, State Propaganda: Finding Courage Director Rubacek (1of2)

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Film Director & Producer, Kay Rubacek, joins the program to discuss her latest film, "Finding Courage". It's about a Chinese family that has suffered brutal forced enslavement in the labor and reeducation camps of China. We discuss her film and the parallels we are seeing today in America. From centralized/state controlled media, to forced lockdowns and loss of freedoms. This is an important interview and film that must be shared. Every citizen of the world needs to see this film and understand freedom is fragile & must be fought for to be maintain. Freedom is not Free.
FINDING COURAGE - A TRUE STORY OF ONE FAMILY WHO DARED TO BE FREE
See more at http://SwoopFilms.com & sign up for their newsletter. You can also go to http://FindingCourageMovie.com (redirects to SwoopFilms)
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