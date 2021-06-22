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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1117 - Joe Kendra - Report on the crime
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6 views • June 22, 2021
Joe was fixing an electrical outlet at Abrams’ home when, after coming back inside from smoking a cigarette, he was attacked by Abrams, who accused him of stealing $1.5K from him. He was stabbed 17 times, and beaten with a crowbar for an hour, before being dumped behind a car wash. He crawled to the sidewalk and, after being ignored by bystanders, someone stopped their car and called 911.
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