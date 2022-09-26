Create New Account
DART TO IMPACT ASTEROID 7:14PM EDT 26 SEPTEMBER 2022: CRUX - DART Mission to Strike Asteroid Didymos
https://youtu.be/MFnV2rZakQY


NASA is set to launch a mission to strike an asteroid that may pose a threat to Earth. The mission aims to blast asteroid Didymos which is on its way to Earth. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will be launched on November 23 to prevent the hazardous asteroid from striking Earth.

