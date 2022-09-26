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DART TO IMPACT ASTEROID 7:14PM EDT 26 SEPTEMBER 2022: CRUX - DART Mission to Strike Asteroid Didymos
Delacabra
Delacabra
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71 views • September 26, 2022

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NASA is set to launch a mission to strike an asteroid that may pose a threat to Earth. The mission aims to blast asteroid Didymos which is on its way to Earth. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will be launched on November 23 to prevent the hazardous asteroid from striking Earth.

#nasa #dart #didymos #saveearth

Follow CRUX on Instagram (@crux.india): https://bit.ly/3qSFx1K

Follow CRUX on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Lte7iF

#GetCloserToTheNews with latest headlines on politics, sports and entertainment on news18.com https://bit.ly/2Y4QccL

Also watch:

Crux One Take: https://bit.ly/3oNaLWf

Crux Files: https://bit.ly/3mnbnjW

Crux BTS: https://bit.ly/3oCjbQE

Keywords
nasadartdracoscience newsasteroid didymosdidymosnasa launches dartdart to blast didymosdart to save earthdart to blast asteroid didymosroll out solar raysdart technique to blast didymoswhat is dartaestorid closer to earthdidymos closer to earthhow deadly is didymosnasa science
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