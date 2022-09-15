Miles Realizes That the Whistleblower Movement and the NFSC Are Facing Racial Discrimination in The US, and Will Seek Legal Actions to Defend the Dignity of Overseas Chinese

https://gnews.org/post/p1l7uc425
We must stick to the truth and the kindness. Fight for the independence of Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xin Jiang, Tibet and other minorities in China, for their dignity and happiness
