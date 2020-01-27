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Cancver Industry Too Big To Fail?
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17 views • January 27, 2020
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It may sound ridiculously cynical to some, but there are many who believe that cancer is too big a business (meaning too lucrative) to ever actually cure. And they say the proof is in the numbers. If any of the existing low-cost, natural and alternative cancer treatments were ever to be approved, then the healthcare industry’s cornerstone revenue producer would vanish within months. And Big Pharma isn’t about to let that happen. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
It may sound ridiculously cynical to some, but there are many who believe that cancer is too big a business (meaning too lucrative) to ever actually cure. And they say the proof is in the numbers. If any of the existing low-cost, natural and alternative cancer treatments were ever to be approved, then the healthcare industry’s cornerstone revenue producer would vanish within months. And Big Pharma isn’t about to let that happen. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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