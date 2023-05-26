The John Moore Show May 26, 2023 Hour 1

Tom Berryhill talks about communications: shortwave, radio, and other transmissions. Dr. Huff joins the show to discuss several topics regarding health, including Fluorine — thanks to the callers. Brady explains living off the grid, and Rondi talks about the benefits of natural supplements. Prepper tip: Inventory all medicines and first aid supplies
