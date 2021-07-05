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Huge Explosion in the Caspian Sea. 2021.07.05 -- (no sound)
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631 views • July 05, 2021
The government says it's not an exploding tanker or burning gas rig but possibly volcanic.. but I don't think so.
Burning sea water lapping at the shore in Indonesia last week and a gas rig pipeline fire yesterday .. so sounds like more NWO handy work to me.
FIRE AND FURY Mystery explosion in Caspian Sea sends towering inferno shooting giant flames into sky
https://www.thesun.ie/news/7242350/mystery-explosion-caspian-sea-inferno/
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatbXV4fW25g5mpWdTO8LjA/videos
Burning sea water lapping at the shore in Indonesia last week and a gas rig pipeline fire yesterday .. so sounds like more NWO handy work to me.
FIRE AND FURY Mystery explosion in Caspian Sea sends towering inferno shooting giant flames into sky
https://www.thesun.ie/news/7242350/mystery-explosion-caspian-sea-inferno/
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatbXV4fW25g5mpWdTO8LjA/videos
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