Voter Fraud & Illusion Of Freedom

They Will Always Cheat

* The cabal’s illusory ‘two-party system’ has a long history — and so do their dirty tricks.

* The entire system is a fraud.

* No matter who you vote for, the policy never changes.

* The civilized world has never been free.

* America lost the republic years ago to the mob-rule madness of ‘democracy’.





Reese Reports | 12 November 2022

https://banned.video/watch?id=636f8d495f1c9c316db693ef

