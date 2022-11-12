Voter Fraud & Illusion Of Freedom

They Will Always Cheat
* The cabal’s illusory ‘two-party system’ has a long history — and so do their dirty tricks.
* The entire system is a fraud.
* No matter who you vote for, the policy never changes.
* The civilized world has never been free.
* America lost the republic years ago to the mob-rule madness of ‘democracy’.
Reese Reports | 12 November 2022
