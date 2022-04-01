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Sitrep: Operation Z
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=251681
Updated: Nazi High Command Dead in Failed Zelensky/CIA Rescue Attempt (warning/graphic)
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/31/march-31-nazi-high-command-dead-in-failed-zelensky-cia-rescue-attempt-warning-graphic/
Trapped!!! American and UK Military “Advisors”, Plus France Intel Operatives with Azov Nazis in Mariupol – Now Trapped by Russian Forces
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=251691
Mirrored - Simplicius76