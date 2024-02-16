Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli TV agrees ALL Gazans over 4+ are Hamas and every house is Hamas headquarters.
channel image
The Prisoner
8972 Subscribers
Shop now
86 views
Published 19 hours ago

This is how Israelis are now justifying their genocidal campaign in Gaza. Illustrating how apt the term “Zio-Nazi” is in describing hard-line Zionist supremacists


Source @Zodland World News

Keywords
genocidewar crimessynagogue of satanisrael tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket