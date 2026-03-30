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(Steady acoustic strumming with a heavy boot-stomp rhythm)
(Sound of a shovel hitting dirt)
[Verse 1]
Diggin’ in the dirt, feel the rhythm in my hands
Plantin’ seeds of freedom in this stolen corporate land
From the compost bin to the berries on the vine
Nature’s got the answers—no need for Monsanto’s crime
The roots go deep, the truth is plain…
Boots in the garden, hearts off the grid
They sell you their future, but we ain’t buyin’ it, kid
[Chorus]
Roll that beautiful bean footage, let the harvest shine
No GMO deception, just the garden’s honest line
From the soil to the table, we’re breakin’ every chain
Sing it loud for liberty and the homegrown campaign
[Verse 2]
They’ll sell you pills and potions, but the cure was here all along
Vitamin D in sunlight, C to keep you strong
Herbs and roots and minerals—no FDA in sight
While they push their poison, we’re growin’ in the light
Pork from Smithfield’s Chinese, GE’s a foreign game
But my beans are local, and they’re callin’ out your name
Every dollar saved’s a bullet in the fight
Against the globalists who profit from our plight
[Chorus – Double Up]
Roll that beautiful bean footage, let the harvest shine
No GMO deception, just the garden’s honest line
Roll that beautiful bean footage, hands up in the sky
From the dirt to your dinner, let the truth supply
From the soil to the table, we’re breakin’ every chain
Sing it loud for liberty and the homegrown campaign
[Breakdown – Call & Response]
No GMO! (No GMO!)
Just seeds we sow! (Just seeds we sow!)
From the compost pile to the vine we own
They got patents on life, but the life’s still grown
[Final Chorus – Mash]
Roll that beautiful bean footage, let the harvest shine
Every dollar that we’re keepin’ is a crack in their design
From the soil to the table, we’re breakin’ every chain
Sing it loud for liberty and the homegrown campaign
[Spoken Outro over fading guitar]
They’ll tell you it’s just dirt—but we know it’s revolution.
From compost to cryptocurrency, it’s all about solution.
Now go check BrightLearn.ai, and plant your seeds today…
’Cause the future’s in your hands, not the hands of WHO or FDA.