(Steady acoustic strumming with a heavy boot-stomp rhythm)

(Sound of a shovel hitting dirt)



[Verse 1]

Diggin’ in the dirt, feel the rhythm in my hands

Plantin’ seeds of freedom in this stolen corporate land

From the compost bin to the berries on the vine

Nature’s got the answers—no need for Monsanto’s crime



The roots go deep, the truth is plain…

Boots in the garden, hearts off the grid

They sell you their future, but we ain’t buyin’ it, kid



[Chorus]

Roll that beautiful bean footage, let the harvest shine

No GMO deception, just the garden’s honest line

From the soil to the table, we’re breakin’ every chain

Sing it loud for liberty and the homegrown campaign



[Verse 2]

They’ll sell you pills and potions, but the cure was here all along

Vitamin D in sunlight, C to keep you strong

Herbs and roots and minerals—no FDA in sight

While they push their poison, we’re growin’ in the light



Pork from Smithfield’s Chinese, GE’s a foreign game

But my beans are local, and they’re callin’ out your name

Every dollar saved’s a bullet in the fight

Against the globalists who profit from our plight



[Chorus – Double Up]

Roll that beautiful bean footage, let the harvest shine

No GMO deception, just the garden’s honest line

Roll that beautiful bean footage, hands up in the sky

From the dirt to your dinner, let the truth supply



From the soil to the table, we’re breakin’ every chain

Sing it loud for liberty and the homegrown campaign



[Breakdown – Call & Response]

No GMO! (No GMO!)

Just seeds we sow! (Just seeds we sow!)

From the compost pile to the vine we own

They got patents on life, but the life’s still grown



[Final Chorus – Mash]

Roll that beautiful bean footage, let the harvest shine

Every dollar that we’re keepin’ is a crack in their design

From the soil to the table, we’re breakin’ every chain

Sing it loud for liberty and the homegrown campaign



[Spoken Outro over fading guitar]

They’ll tell you it’s just dirt—but we know it’s revolution.

From compost to cryptocurrency, it’s all about solution.

Now go check BrightLearn.ai, and plant your seeds today…

’Cause the future’s in your hands, not the hands of WHO or FDA.

