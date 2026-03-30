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🎵Roll that beautiful bean footage
wolfburg
wolfburg
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(Steady acoustic strumming with a heavy boot-stomp rhythm)  
(Sound of a shovel hitting dirt)

[Verse 1]  
Diggin’ in the dirt, feel the rhythm in my hands  
Plantin’ seeds of freedom in this stolen corporate land  
From the compost bin to the berries on the vine  
Nature’s got the answers—no need for Monsanto’s crime  

The roots go deep, the truth is plain…  
Boots in the garden, hearts off the grid  
They sell you their future, but we ain’t buyin’ it, kid  

[Chorus]  
Roll that beautiful bean footage, let the harvest shine  
No GMO deception, just the garden’s honest line  
From the soil to the table, we’re breakin’ every chain  
Sing it loud for liberty and the homegrown campaign  

[Verse 2]  
They’ll sell you pills and potions, but the cure was here all along  
Vitamin D in sunlight, C to keep you strong  
Herbs and roots and minerals—no FDA in sight  
While they push their poison, we’re growin’ in the light  

Pork from Smithfield’s Chinese, GE’s a foreign game  
But my beans are local, and they’re callin’ out your name  
Every dollar saved’s a bullet in the fight  
Against the globalists who profit from our plight  

[Chorus – Double Up]  
Roll that beautiful bean footage, let the harvest shine  
No GMO deception, just the garden’s honest line  
Roll that beautiful bean footage, hands up in the sky  
From the dirt to your dinner, let the truth supply  

From the soil to the table, we’re breakin’ every chain  
Sing it loud for liberty and the homegrown campaign  

[Breakdown – Call & Response]  
No GMO! (No GMO!)  
Just seeds we sow! (Just seeds we sow!)  
From the compost pile to the vine we own  
They got patents on life, but the life’s still grown  

[Final Chorus – Mash]  
Roll that beautiful bean footage, let the harvest shine  
Every dollar that we’re keepin’ is a crack in their design  
From the soil to the table, we’re breakin’ every chain  
Sing it loud for liberty and the homegrown campaign  

[Spoken Outro over fading guitar]  
They’ll tell you it’s just dirt—but we know it’s revolution.  
From compost to cryptocurrency, it’s all about solution.  
Now go check BrightLearn.ai, and plant your seeds today…  
’Cause the future’s in your hands, not the hands of WHO or FDA.

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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