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A Final Warning To Humanity From Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon!
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270 views • August 16, 2021
A Final Warning To Humanity From Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon! -
(Natural News) A former Pfizer scientist warned that the government and Big Pharma are colluding to deceive the general population in the current pandemic. Dr. Michael Yeadon said in a recent interview that governments around the world had exaggerated the true risk of the Wuhan coronavirus. According to the former Pfizer expert, “global crimes against humanity are being perpetrated against a large proportion of the world’s population.”
Yeadon spent more than three decades helming research on new medicines. By the time of his retirement, he held “the most senior research position” in the pharmaceutical industry. The scientist addressed several points during his telephone interview with LifeSiteNews, mostly involving “demonstrably false” propaganda from governments.
(Natural News) A former Pfizer scientist warned that the government and Big Pharma are colluding to deceive the general population in the current pandemic. Dr. Michael Yeadon said in a recent interview that governments around the world had exaggerated the true risk of the Wuhan coronavirus. According to the former Pfizer expert, “global crimes against humanity are being perpetrated against a large proportion of the world’s population.”
Yeadon spent more than three decades helming research on new medicines. By the time of his retirement, he held “the most senior research position” in the pharmaceutical industry. The scientist addressed several points during his telephone interview with LifeSiteNews, mostly involving “demonstrably false” propaganda from governments.
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