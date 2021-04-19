Wholeness Winds, Freedom Storms - A short film by Alan James

Wholeness Winds, Freedom Storms (Sunntones, 2021, 25 minutes) is an indie short film, directed by and starring Alan James, with music by Beev Rations.Story: in the spring of 2021 in Spain, the intensity of the challenge launched by the globalist elite to Humanity, in all areas and levels, is of such magnitude that it demands that each person really regain their power and become the best version of itself, mobilizing all its internal resources; for it is the individual survival itself, together with that of the human species itself, that is at stake.In a very convincing performance, Alan James plays a low-key, bilingual YouTuber musician (also a reality researcher), whose modest channel has already received a “strike” from corporate censorship. One afternoon he arrives at the beach, one of the last redoubts of freedom where many people, despite dictatorial measures, go to breathe clean air, without muzzles. The musician feels there the impulse to share with his subscribers a very special message and, from the natural and relaxed environment of the sunny northern beach, he will unravel essential keys, from the immediate -although hidden- to the complex and unknown, even for the more lucid consciences. All this to facilitate riding the great wave of transformation that the planet is experiencing and surfing it with resolution and confidence.With each take that the youtuber records, become increasingly clear the deep motives and inspiration for which he feels the impulse to transmit - even if the audience is a minority - a elevated and stunning knowledge, at the same time expressed in a very summarized way, affordable and simple, almost in the form of seeds of consciousness that will germinate and hatch in the fertile soil of receptive minds and awakened hearts.Press note by SunnToneS.