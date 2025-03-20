BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kursk: Zelensky’s Last Offensive? - Ukraine Repeats Mistake that Cost Germany WW1 - Throwback Thurs video, Sept 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
101 views • 1 month ago

Zelensky’s Last Offensive? Ukraine Repeats Mistake that Cost Germany WW1 #ThrowBackThursday

Back in September 2024, we pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Ukraine’s Kursk invasion and Germany’s disastrous Kaiserschlacht offensive (Spring 1918). Here are some of the similarities between the two offensives:

🔸Desperate attempt to force the other side to sue for peace on favorable terms.  

🔸Attacker scores initial tactical successes, but fails to achieve operational and strategic objectives. 

🔸Attacker ends up sacrificing its best troops for little strategic gain.  

Just a few months after Germany’s offensive ran out of gas, its military and political system completely imploded. Will the same happen to Ukraine?  

 

Subscribe to @NewRulesGeo or follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)

