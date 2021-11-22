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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 13) A clear strong message to every BAR Attorney and Judge - Justice Anna Webinar
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40 views • November 22, 2021
We have great heritage and we may have to struggle a bit and we are going to get there. We are not the only one who suffered, almost everyone in the world suffered by the American Raj, the British Territorial thugs, the corporate thugs, who have ruled over us as pirates right under our noses, all under the color of law. The law has been destroyed by those criminals. The lawyers now know that it's all fraud and now they have the chance to rip apart their BAR cards, if they don't, lawyers will be complicit with the crimes and the fraud done by the thugs. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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