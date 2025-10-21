Morning Manna - Oct 21, 2025 - Proverbs 14:31-35 - The Measure of Mercy and the Majesty of Wisdom

Proverbs 14:31–35 reveals how God’s moral order governs both private conduct and public honor. The one who oppresses the poor insults his Maker, while mercy toward the needy exalts God Himself. The wicked die without refuge, but the righteous rest in hope. Wisdom dwells quietly in discerning hearts, righteousness exalts a nation, and folly brings disgrace. Even in the king’s court, favor follows prudence while shame draws wrath. In this Morning Manna study with Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart, the lesson unfolds that reverence for God, justice toward others, and self-governed wisdom are the true foundations of personal integrity and national strength.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





