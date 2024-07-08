BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Making Strawberry Roll Cake and health_fitness best cake. #indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
10 months ago

Making Strawberry Roll Cake and health_fitness best cake. #indulovecooking

*The sponge cake sheet

4 egg yolks

55g milk

55g oil

1/2 tbsp vanilla extract

80g cake flour (or 70g all purpose flour and 10g corn starch)

a little pink fodd color


4 egg whites

70g sugar


* The strawberry jam

140g strawberry

20g sugar

1/2 tbsp lemon juice


*The whipped cream filling

250g heavy cream 

20g condensed milk

strawberryhealth and lifestylestrawberry shortcakestrawberry shortcake cakestrawberry cakehealthy strawberry dessertstrawberry dessertlow calorie strawberry cakesstrawberry cake recipehealthy strawberry cakehealthy strawberry dessert recipeeasy strawberry cake recipestrawberry icebox cakeno bake strawberry cheesecakehow to make a strawberry roll cakeno bake strawberry cakehow to make strawberry cheesecakestrawberry roll cake
