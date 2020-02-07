Science Censorship And Government Banned News

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41 views • February 07, 2020
focus at @ 3:45
Beaufort Gyre - Worse than Feared, Galactic Trigger | S0 News Feb.7.2020
The whole climate argument in 11 minutes: https://youtu.be/bl4cQKKudjM
Need to Catch Up with the Longer Movies/Infomentaries?
CLIMATE FORCING: https://youtu.be/rEWoPzaDmOA
PLASMA COSMOLOGY: https://youtu.be/E4pWZGBpWP0
PLASMA COSMOLOGY [Short]: https://youtu.be/G48V-Fmh4uc
COSMIC DISASTER: https://youtu.be/B_zfMyzXqfI
Lots more on our channel page, just click our name!
Our Websites:
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Alerts on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheRealS0s
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Today's Featured Links:
Avaaz Petition: https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/...
DM Struggling Against Alternatives: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.01487.pdf
Blowing in the Galactic Wind: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.01933.pdf
NASA Beaufort Gyre Article: https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.ph...
Solar Magnetic Field Video: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/vis/a000000...
Beaufort Gyre - Worse than Feared, Galactic Trigger | S0 News Feb.7.2020
The whole climate argument in 11 minutes: https://youtu.be/bl4cQKKudjM
Need to Catch Up with the Longer Movies/Infomentaries?
CLIMATE FORCING: https://youtu.be/rEWoPzaDmOA
PLASMA COSMOLOGY: https://youtu.be/E4pWZGBpWP0
PLASMA COSMOLOGY [Short]: https://youtu.be/G48V-Fmh4uc
COSMIC DISASTER: https://youtu.be/B_zfMyzXqfI
Lots more on our channel page, just click our name!
Our Websites:
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Alerts on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheRealS0s
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Today's Featured Links:
Avaaz Petition: https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/...
DM Struggling Against Alternatives: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.01487.pdf
Blowing in the Galactic Wind: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.01933.pdf
NASA Beaufort Gyre Article: https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.ph...
Solar Magnetic Field Video: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/vis/a000000...
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