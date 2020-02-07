BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Science Censorship And Government Banned News
Weltansicht
Weltansicht
241 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • February 07, 2020
focus at @ 3:45

Beaufort Gyre - Worse than Feared, Galactic Trigger | S0 News Feb.7.2020

The whole climate argument in 11 minutes: https://youtu.be/bl4cQKKudjM

Need to Catch Up with the Longer Movies/Infomentaries?
CLIMATE FORCING: https://youtu.be/rEWoPzaDmOA
PLASMA COSMOLOGY: https://youtu.be/E4pWZGBpWP0
PLASMA COSMOLOGY [Short]: https://youtu.be/G48V-Fmh4uc
COSMIC DISASTER: https://youtu.be/B_zfMyzXqfI


Lots more on our channel page, just click our name!

Our Websites:
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Alerts on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheRealS0s
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...

Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest

Today's Featured Links:
Avaaz Petition: https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/...
DM Struggling Against Alternatives: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.01487.pdf
Blowing in the Galactic Wind: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.01933.pdf
NASA Beaufort Gyre Article: https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.ph...
Solar Magnetic Field Video: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/vis/a000000...
Keywords
censorshippoliticssciencelifecultureenviromentplanet earthotherglobalsim
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
Pakistan&#8217;s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Pakistan’s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Garrison Vance
Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York&#8217;s 17th Congressional District Race

Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York’s 17th Congressional District Race

Douglas Harrington
The GOP Deserved to Lose &#8212; and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

The GOP Deserved to Lose — and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

Mike Adams
The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

Mike Adams
U.S. Strikes Iran&#8217;s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy