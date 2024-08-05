Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Splinter Beats the Banks

Footage from TMNT 214 live action film, shows Splinter flipping Shredder off. Shredder and the foot represent corruption, the root source of which is the fraudulent financial system. At the end of the video, we see the turtles, still immature, run to intervene in the fight between Shredder and Splinter, and are caught by the agents of the foot clan.





No documenting on the greater world problems here. In previous episodes, we showed the debt based, money printing, financial fraud in a simple animation. From that, we can conclude that there are ways to limit the power of financial institutions. That was the goal of this episode.





To achieve this goal, I set up the ideal bank account. First off, the bank I chose (Desjardins) is not a corporation, but is a cooperative. This means that it is not controlled, in a top down way, from major shareholders, like most banks.

This cooperative functions based on membership. With each account holder being a member, allotted the same 1 voting right in company decisions. This prevents the billionaire class from seizing control by just buying up a large shareholder stake. It also ensure that all members, even me, who generally does not even keep funds in the account, can vote on issues that affect me.

To that point about keeping the account empty of funds. First, this prevents the fractional reserve debt creation, which is the fundamental corrosive influence on the society. Secondly, this is simple now than ever, as online banking makes automatic and prepayments just a few clicks away. By keeping a consistent and automatic income and outgoing flow, with net zero dollars, one can shut off the fueling of the fractional reserve debt creation.

One final point about the account, is the aspect of unlimited transactions, without any fees. To achieve this, I set it up as a student account. Banks often offer students the best deals on accounts, expecting those students to upgrade to more complex accounts once saving from labor begins. I for one, was not interested in the labor force, finding volunteering always to be more rewarding. So I signed up for a course in University which interested me, received a student card, and was able to open this account. Its been years since I took the course, in First Aid, but the no fee, unlimited transaction, account, holds strong.







Soundtrack

1 July Talk = Paper Girl

2 Ingrid Saint Pierre = Desjardins

