【G-Times News】Vast Majority of Soldiers Are Fully Vaccinated

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https://gnews.org/post/p1srbd9cc
Nearly a year after the Canadian Armed Forces implemented mandatory vaccination rules, only a few hundred members have so far been dismissed for refusing to comply with the order, CTV News reported on September 28